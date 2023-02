Uprostred oceána sa zjavil záhadný ostrov: Jedinečné formy života, ktoré vedci ešte nikde nevideli

NASA has followed the Pacific Islands evolution for years. Then Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai erupted. 🌋



“It gave us a window into a rapid-paced life history of an island.”



Here’s what we learned from seeing it through @NASA and @ESA satellites 👉 https://t.co/M5jv3N86Qa pic.twitter.com/iASAXZBQ7p