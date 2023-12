MIMORIADNY ONLINE Krajiny EÚ sa stavajú pokrytecky k situácii v Gaze, tvrdí Robert Fico po summite

🚨🇮🇱GOLANI UNIT THAT WAS ELIMINATED BY ALQASSAM BRIGADES.



We’ve all heard of the news about the Golani unit that was eliminated by Al-Qassam brigades, but some of us are unaware of Golani and it’s dark past in Al-Shujaiya neighbourhood.



“The curse, the nightmare, the disaster”… pic.twitter.com/7104prxDeJ