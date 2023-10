Kruté zábery z Izraela: Teroristi Hamasu ničia všetko okolo seba, obetiam pred zastrelením namontujú kameru

This is so sad...Palestinian children being taught to hate by Hamas...



Children should be playing with toys, not Kalashnikov Assault Rifles...



Hatred is taught, you aren't born with it...🇵🇸🤝🇮🇱#HamasMassacre #IsrealPalestineconflict #PalestineLivesMatter #IsraelUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/alWRsNkwvr