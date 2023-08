Hrôza v Grécku: Obrovské požiare si vyžiadali už vyše 20 životov! Úrady nariadili rozsiahlu evakuáciu na predmestí Atén

To combat #wildfires in #AlexandroupolisFeres🇬🇷, we are deploying further assistance via #EUCivilProtectionMechanism.



Next to 2 rescEU planes from 🇨🇾 and firefighters from 🇹🇩, 5 more planes and a helicopter from the #rescEU fleet with additional 👨‍🚒 are on the way from 🇩🇪🇭🇷🇸🇪🇨🇿. pic.twitter.com/569AexuRFS