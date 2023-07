V Španielsku prebiehajú voľby: Rozhoduje sa medzi premiérom Sánchezom a návratom k pravici

📊🇪🇸 ATLAS POLL - SPAIN 2023



Tomorrow we will have elections in Spain. According to the public poll released by AtlasIntel on July 17th, the PP has a slight lead of 1.4 pp over the PSOE. Meanwhile, Vox and Sumar maintain 17% and 16% of the voting intentions, respectively. pic.twitter.com/Cid1beMyQa