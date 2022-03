V chemickom závode v ukrajinskom meste Sumy hlásia únik amoniaku

BREAKING:



An #ammonia leak has occurred at the #Sumykhimprom plant in Sumy after Russian #airstrikes.

The cloud of ammonia is 5 km long and the wind is blowing toward Russian-controlled areas in the E, not #Sumy city.#Russia talked about an ammonia attack the 19th. Info TBC . pic.twitter.com/jZ1tWrb0Lc