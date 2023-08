Ďalší obrovský požiar na gréckom ostrove: Museli evakuovať obce, polícia zatkla vinníka

FIRE near KATAVASI in CHIOS ISLAND, GREECE.



Wind at 9 kt from North. Direction is sea-bound.



It began at around 8pm GMT. UNCONFIRMED theory is caused by a burning car.#Emergency #fire #Greece #Chios #Χίος #φωτια #Φωτιά #news #live #Ελλάς pic.twitter.com/dZpsW1U7xp