V Údolí smrti v USA namerali v nedeľu extrémnu teplotu až 53,3 stupňa Celzia

SW USA Heat Wave:

Death Valley made it to 128F today.

Fierce heat in several states.



Records:

108F Reno and 104F Tonopah in Nevada tied their hottest days on records.



Remarkable:

117F Daggett/Barstow and China Lake, California.



113F St George, Utah,109F Colorado City, Arizona. pic.twitter.com/uDmKmvy2xG