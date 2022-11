Rusom vybuchol sklad nafty: Najväčšia ropovodná spoločnosť na svete v plameňoch!

Today about 3:00 EEST the oil depot caught fire in Russia's Stalnoy Kon, Oryol Oblast, 170 km from Ukraine's border



The region's governor claimed it occurred due to a drone attack