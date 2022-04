Starenka (†91) prežila holokaust, zabilo ju bombardovanie Mariupolu: Otrasná spoveď jej dcéry

Last words 2022: “Why is this happening?”



81 yrs later Holocaust survivor Vanda Semyonovna Obiedkova (girl in pic) died Apr 4, 2022, no water, emaciated & ill 2 wks, freezing in basement bomb shelter in Mariupol. Mom & family among 9000-16,000 Jews executed in Mariupol in 1941 pic.twitter.com/PVatitaB1D