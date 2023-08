Politické osobnosti si pripomínajú výročie SNP: Ľudia s inými názormi sa dokázali povzniesť nad to, čo ich rozdeľovalo

Legacy of #SlovakNationalUprising (‘44) is timeless. Reminds us of nation's heroism & courage to stand on the right side of history & defend freedom. #OTD 79 YA Slovaks 🇸🇰 (+ other nationalities) refused to collaborate w/ Nazism & sent clear message: Evil must be fight against. pic.twitter.com/N0lJFvzzIv