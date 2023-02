Vedci bijú na poplach: Satelitné FOTO odhalili hrôzu, ktorá sa deje v Európe od roku 2018

Tomorrow, our Researcher @claudia_ruzv will present the @G3P_EU project during the @UN / #Ghana / #PSIPW 5th International Conference on the Use of #Space #Technology for #Water Resources Management. You can watch it here at 14:00 (Ghana time): https://t.co/SFKQW0OxYY @UNOOSA pic.twitter.com/XIzfs2EwIW