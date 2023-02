Šokujúce odhalenie!? Za medzinárodným škandálom zničenia Nord Stream je USA, tvrdí investigatívny novinár

#Thread Pulitzer Prize-winner Seymour Hersh details plot in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Europe's dependence on gas from Moscow.



Did #Biden give the order to US Navy to blow up #Nordstream2, with help from #Norway? #BALTOPS22

@wiken2818 @ThereseMBates https://t.co/jVCU18F4qX pic.twitter.com/DpGUwWLVSr