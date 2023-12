Brutálna nehoda troch autobusov a viacerých áut! Hlásia 11 obetí a viac ako 50 zranených: Zábery, z ktorých mrazí

🇹🇷 A chain accident occurred in Sakarya province of #Türkiye.



▪️11 people died and 57 were #injured during the accident.



▪️The incident happened on the North #Marmara highway. Due to thick fog, 7 vehicles, including 3 buses and 1 truck, collided. The road was closed for traffic… pic.twitter.com/OFDyaPpqBE