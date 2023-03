Maďarská prezidentka v Prahe: V rámci V4 dokážeme spolupracovať efektívnejšie

On official visit to #Prague 🇨🇿. I am grateful to President 🇨🇿 Miloš Zeman for the friendly welcome. The #VisegradGroup is an alliance of heart and reason and anyone who attacks the #V4 is attacking this alliance. We both believe in the strength of #CentralEurope and the #V4. pic.twitter.com/MoJ21hfWOt