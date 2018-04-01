Mandy Moore prekonala samú seba: FOTO Zvládla niečo, na čo by si netrúfla ani väčšina mužov

O úspešnom zdolaní hory sa 33-ročná rodáčka z mesta Nashua v štáte New Hampshire pochválila na službe Instagram. "O výstupe na Kilimandžáro som snívala odvtedy, čo som mala 18 rokov," napísala k fotografii z Kilimandžára a dodala, že prežila "jeden z najuspokojujúcejších a najnáročnejších zážitkov" v jej živote. Moore na Instagrame zverejnila viacero príspevkov, v ktorých uviedla, že so svojimi priateľmi často išli aj deväť hodín, než sa zastavili v tábore.

Amanda Leigh "Mandy" Moore sa preslávila už ako tínedžerka, keď na trh uviedla popové albumy So Real (1999), I Wanna Be With You (2000), Mandy Moore (2001) a Coverage (2003). Ďalšie albumy Wild Hope (2007) a Amanda Leigh (2009) už majú folkový nádych. Účinkovala vo filmoch ako Denník princeznej (2001), Nezabudnuteľná cesta (2002), Sladkých 17 (2002), Honba za slobodou (2004), Hľadá sa superstar (2006), Vydáš sa a basta! (2007), Svadba a iné pohromy (2007), Láska, svadba, manželstvo (2011) či 47 metrov (2017).

V roku 2007 sa objavila v seriáli Ako som spoznal vašu mamu (2005 - 2014) a o tri roky neskôr v projekte Klinika Grace (2005). V súčasnosti účinkuje v seriáli This Is Us (2016), za ktorý si vlani vyslúžila nomináciu na Zlatý glóbus. Svoj hlas prepožičala Rapunzel v animovanom filme Na vlásku (2010), čo zahŕňalo i naspievanie skladby I See The Light, ktorú nominovali na Oscara v kategórii Najlepšia pôvodná pieseň. V roku 2011 ju magazín People zaradil do rebríčka najkrajších ľudí.