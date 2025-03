MIMORIADNY ONLINE Rusko zasiahlo vojenskú nemocnicu v Charkove: Útok si vyžiadal 2 obete

⚡️UPDATE: Russian drone attack on Kharkiv kills 2, injures 25, including children.



A Russian drone attack killed two people and injured at least 25 late on March 29, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. Five children are among the wounded.https://t.co/MopDk6EzWM pic.twitter.com/BAP0MmNJjH