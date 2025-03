MIMORIADNY ONLINE Ruská raketa zasiahla hotel v meste Kryvyj Rih: Tajné rokovania medzi USA a Ukrajinou pokračujú!

In Kryvyi Rih and Sumy, four people were killed in Russian attacks



In Kryvyi Rih, a Russian missile struck a hotel. According to the city’s mayor, Oleksandr Vilkul, three people were killed, and 29 others were injured. Among the wounded is a child.



In Sumy, a 32-year-old man… pic.twitter.com/NUA5cFcrB0