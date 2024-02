MIMORIADNY ONLINE Rusko podniklo rozsiahly vzdušný úder na Ukrajinu: Zasiahli niekoľko miest, vzlietli aj stíhačky v Poľsku

⚡️ Update: 13 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.



At least 13 people were injured in a Russian attack against the capital on Feb. 7, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.



Some 10 of them suffered injuries in the Holosiivskyi district, the rest in the Dniprovskyi district.



