Havajské ostrovy trápia lesné požiare: Počet obetí zatiaľ stúpol na 67

💡⭕ As a result of the largest fires on the Hawaiian island of Maui, most of the city of Lahaina, a tourist and economic center with a population of 9,000 people and a 300-year history, has been destroyed.🔥🔥