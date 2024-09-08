Nedeľa8. september 2024, meniny má Miriama, zajtra Martina
Aktuálne
Domáce
Zahraničné
Prominenti
Šport
Zaujímavosti
Ekonomika
Video
Lifestyle
Voľný čas

Precvičte si mozgové závity po prázdninách! KVÍZ z matematiky, na ktorý nepotrebujete diplom z matfyzu

(Zdroj: Getty Images)
© Zoznam/ © Zoznam/

Zlomky, slovné úlohy, geometria... podobný typ úloh nájdeme aj v testoch monitor alebo na príjmacích skúškach. Zvládnete ha na 100%, alebo sa vám zapečie mozog už na tretej otázke?

Nahlásiť chybu

Odporúčame

Predpredaj.sk - Tu sa rodia zážitky

Zoznam TV

Dievčatá z Dubaja sú späť ako influencerky. V necenzurovanom príbehu o honbe za slávou a luxusným statusom
Dievčatá z Dubaja sú späť ako influencerky. V necenzurovanom príbehu o honbe za slávou a luxusným statusom
Lifestyle
Na Račianskom mýte v Bratislave sa konalo podujatie Živé Račko
Na Račianskom mýte v Bratislave sa konalo podujatie Živé Račko
Správy
Malachovský chodí už aj bez paličky: Nadšené slová Ivety: Som hrdá!
Malachovský chodí už aj bez paličky: Nadšené slová Ivety: Som hrdá!
Prominenti

Domáce správy

DRÁMA neďaleko hodových slávností:
DRÁMA neďaleko hodových slávností: Zaútočil na suseda a dobodal ho nožom! Policajti ho na ulicu vyvliekli nahého
Domáce
Na snímke rokovacia sála
Poslanci sa v utorok po letnej prestávke vrátia na riadnu schôdzu: Takýto program ich čaká
Domáce
Národný bezpečnostný úrad vyzýva
Národný bezpečnostný úrad vyzýva učiteľov: Naučte deti bezpečnému správaniu na internete
Domáce
Deň obetí holokaustu a rasového násilia pripomína vydanie Židovského kódexu
Deň obetí holokaustu a rasového násilia pripomína vydanie Židovského kódexu
Banská Bystrica

Zahraničné

Tajfún Jagi zoslabol na
Tajfún Jagi zoslabol na tropickú cyklónu: Nebezpečenstvo však trvá ďalej
Zahraničné
Požiar historickej budovy v
Vážny incident: Výbuch na edukačnej akcii o chémii zranil štyroch ľudí
Zahraničné
Edmundo González Urrutia
Venezuelský opozičný líder González Urrutia odišiel do Španielska: Žiada o azyl
Zahraničné
Viktor Orbán
Čadský prezident pricestoval do Maďarska na pozvanie Orbána
Zahraničné

Prominenti

TOPKY tohto týždňa: Nový
TOPKY tohto týždňa: Nový imidž Jamesa Bonda, výčitky Meghan Markle a pikantné odhalenie Katy Perry!
Zahraniční prominenti
Lucia Vráblicová
Zronená Vráblicová po rozpade 24-ročného manželstva: Liečenie zlomeného srdca!
Domáci prominenti
Slávne speváčky ako herečky:
Slávne speváčky ako herečky: Uhádnete, v ktorých filmoch hrali? Otestujte sa v KVÍZE!
Kvízy
FOTO VNÚTRI! Verešovej pekelne SEXI OUTFIT:
Verešovej pekelne SEXI OUTFIT: Pred 3 rokmi v ňom hviezdila Megan Fox... KTOREJ pristane viac?!
Zahraniční prominenti

Zaujímavosti

Pár práve večeral, keď
Pár práve večeral, keď stenu ich domu prerazilo... Mrazivé VIDEO z bezpečnostnej kamery! Veď mohli byť mŕtvi
Zaujímavosti
FOTO FOTO identických dvojčiat šokuje
FOTO identických dvojčiat šokuje ľudí: Obe majú 61 rokov, každé z nich však vyzerá inak! Strašidelný dôvod
Zaujímavosti
Nový dokument o Johnovi
Nový dokument o Johnovi Lennonovi odhaľuje MRAZIVÝ telefonát: Toto povedal osem rokov pred vraždou!
Zaujímavosti
Ohrýzanie nechtov predstavuje skrytú
Ohrýzanie nechtov predstavuje skrytú hrozbu pre vaše zdravie: Prečo by ste mali PRESTAŤ hneď TERAZ?
vysetrenie.sk

Dobré správy

Kamenná stavba pri Lučenci
Kamenná stavba pri Lučenci zostáva záhadou: Len tak ľahko ju nenájdeš
hashtag.sk
Pravdivý príbeh: Práca na
Pravdivý príbeh: Práca na družstve ma totálne zmenila – pre toto už mäso nevložím do úst
plnielanu.sk
KVÍZ Sedem divov sveta:
KVÍZ Sedem divov sveta: Zisti, či vieš všetko o tých starovekých aj novodobých
hashtag.sk
TEST Lacný ryžovar prekvapil
TEST Lacný ryžovar prekvapil funkciami: Čo všetko okrem ryže sme v ňom uvarili?
plnielanu.sk

Ekonomika

Cesta k vdovskému dôchodku vedie cez Sociálnu poisťovňu: Ako postupovať? (poradňa)
Cesta k vdovskému dôchodku vedie cez Sociálnu poisťovňu: Ako postupovať? (poradňa)
Veľká zvolávacia akcia áut známych značiek: Pri týchto obľúbených modeloch hrozí aj na Slovensku problém! (prehľad)
Veľká zvolávacia akcia áut známych značiek: Pri týchto obľúbených modeloch hrozí aj na Slovensku problém! (prehľad)
Obchody, banky aj aerolinky: Spomeniete si na značky, ktoré na Slovensku neprežili? Otestujte sa! (kvíz)
Obchody, banky aj aerolinky: Spomeniete si na značky, ktoré na Slovensku neprežili? Otestujte sa! (kvíz)
Ruský poslanec ju kúpil od J&T: Súd poslal známu strojársku firmu do konkurzu!
Ruský poslanec ju kúpil od J&T: Súd poslal známu strojársku firmu do konkurzu!

Šport

VIDEO Rusnákova one man show! Slovenský bombardér rozdrvil súpera prekrásnym hetrikom
VIDEO Rusnákova one man show! Slovenský bombardér rozdrvil súpera prekrásnym hetrikom
Ostatné
Nemecko v Lige národov totálne potupilo Maďarov, Anglicko uspelo pod vedením nového kouča
Nemecko v Lige národov totálne potupilo Maďarov, Anglicko uspelo pod vedením nového kouča
Liga národov
Zranenie si vynútilo potrebnú zmenu: Káder slovenskej reprezentácie posilní debutant
Zranenie si vynútilo potrebnú zmenu: Káder slovenskej reprezentácie posilní debutant
Reprezentácia
Naši susedia neverili vlastným očiam: Česko v Lige národov schytalo krutý debakel!
Naši susedia neverili vlastným očiam: Česko v Lige národov schytalo krutý debakel!
Liga národov

Auto-moto

NDS upozorňuje na uzávery 12 diaľničných tunelov, dôvodom je údržba
NDS upozorňuje na uzávery 12 diaľničných tunelov, dôvodom je údržba
Doprava
Vodík je mŕtvy... blabla. BMW na vodík si už čoskoro budete môcť kúpiť
Vodík je mŕtvy... blabla. BMW na vodík si už čoskoro budete môcť kúpiť
Zaujímavosti
Cez víkend opäť uzavrú cestu I/18 pri Strečne, lietať tam bude vrtuľník
Cez víkend opäť uzavrú cestu I/18 pri Strečne, lietať tam bude vrtuľník
Doprava
TEST: Peugeot 5008 Hybrid - Keď moderných MPV už takmer niet
TEST: Peugeot 5008 Hybrid - Keď moderných MPV už takmer niet
Klasické testy

Kariéra a motivácia

VIDEO: Títo pracovníci sú hodní zlata: Ich úsilie je obdivuhodné
VIDEO: Títo pracovníci sú hodní zlata: Ich úsilie je obdivuhodné
O práci s humorom
13 potravín, ktoré vás chránia pred rakovinou: Stravou k lepšiemu životu a práci
13 potravín, ktoré vás chránia pred rakovinou: Stravou k lepšiemu životu a práci
Mám prácu
Problém v raji? Švajčiarske platy patria medzi najvyššie na svete, mnohým však nestačia
Problém v raji? Švajčiarske platy patria medzi najvyššie na svete, mnohým však nestačia
Zahraničné
Zmeňte svoj život už dnes: 10 vecí, vďaka ktorým sa vám začne okamžite dariť
Zmeňte svoj život už dnes: 10 vecí, vďaka ktorým sa vám začne okamžite dariť
Motivácia a inšpirácia

Varenie a recepty

Dukátové buchtičky s vanilkovým krémom
Dukátové buchtičky s vanilkovým krémom
Vynikajúci obed za 20 minút z jednej panvice
Vynikajúci obed za 20 minút z jednej panvice
Najlepšia kôprová omáčka: V čom je tajomstvo jej prípravy?
Najlepšia kôprová omáčka: V čom je tajomstvo jej prípravy?
Lacné obedy: 7 klasických inšpirácií, ktoré na stole potešia
Lacné obedy: 7 klasických inšpirácií, ktoré na stole potešia

Predpredaj.sk - Tu sa rodia zážitky

Stream naživo

Predpredaj.sk - Tu sa rodia zážitky

Dievčatá z Dubaja sú späť ako influencerky. V necenzurovanom príbehu o honbe za slávou a luxusným statusom
Zábava
Dievčatá z Dubaja sú späť ako influencerky. V necenzurovanom príbehu o honbe za slávou a luxusným statusom
Teraz v TV   Večer v TV
Celý program
DRÁMA neďaleko hodových slávností:
Domáce
DRÁMA neďaleko hodových slávností: Zaútočil na suseda a dobodal ho nožom! Policajti ho na ulicu vyvliekli nahého
Ceny palív naďalej pokorujú
Domáce
Ceny palív naďalej pokorujú rekordy: Ďalší pokles! Budeme tankovať najlacnejšie palivá za posledné roky?
Už je aj na
Domáce
Už je aj na Slovensku! Pavúk s hororovým názvom sa rozmáha po Európe: Meria až niekoľko centimetrov
MIMORIADNY ONLINE Ukrajinský vpád
Zahraničné
MIMORIADNY ONLINE Ukrajinský vpád do Kurskej oblasti otriasol ruskou elitou! Putin stále pevne drží krajinu

Ďalšie zo Zoznamu