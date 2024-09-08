Nedeľa8. september 2024, meniny má Miriama, zajtra Martina
Aktuálne
Domáce
Zahraničné
Prominenti
Šport
Zaujímavosti
Ekonomika
Video
Lifestyle
Voľný čas

Slávne speváčky ako herečky: Uhádnete, kde hrali? Otestujte sa v KVÍZE!

(Zdroj: Getty Images, Topky)
© Zoznam/NL © Zoznam/NL

BRATISLAVA - Speváčky a herečky si občas vymenia úlohy. Speváčky sú herečkami a herečky speváčkami. Viete, v akom filme si zahrali tieto speváčky?

Viac o téme: KvízSpeváčky
Nahlásiť chybu

Súvisiace články

Elton John vystupuje na
Neznáme mená známych mužov! KVÍZ Poznáš pravé mená svojich obľúbených hercov či spevákov?
Kvízy
Tieto HITY si pospevuje
Tieto HITY si pospevuje každý: No dokážete správne DOPLNIŤ ich text? OTESTUJTE SA!
Kvízy
Alžbeta Bavorská - Sissi
Železná lady, Sissi či Krvavá grófka! KVÍZ: Spoznáš známe ženy podľa ich prezývky?
Domáci prominenti
Komédia Bláznivá strela
Si presvedčený, že dobre poznáš klasické komédie? KVÍZ preverí, či máš pravdu
Kvízy

Odporúčame

Predpredaj.sk - Tu sa rodia zážitky

Zoznam TV

Na Račianskom mýte v Bratislave sa konalo podujatie Živé Račko
Na Račianskom mýte v Bratislave sa konalo podujatie Živé Račko
Správy
Malachovský chodí už aj bez paličky: Nadšené slová Ivety: Som hrdá!
Malachovský chodí už aj bez paličky: Nadšené slová Ivety: Som hrdá!
Prominenti
Príroda v Čiernej Hore je skutočne nádherná
Príroda v Čiernej Hore je skutočne nádherná
Cestovanie

Domáce správy

Už je aj na
Už je aj na Slovensku! Pavúk s hororovým názvom sa rozmáha po Európe: Meria až niekoľko centimetrov
Domáce
Polícia zasahovala pri hromadnej
Polícia zasahovala pri hromadnej bitke vo Veľkej Lomnici: Záchranári ošetrili dvoch ľudí
Domáce
Horskí záchranári pomáhali turistovi
Záchranná akcia v Malej Fatre: Českého turistu museli previezť vrtuľníkom do nemocnice
Domáce
AKTUÁLNE OBROVSKÉ NEŠTASTIE na koľajniciach: Vlak zrazil človeka! Dopravu prerušili
AKTUÁLNE OBROVSKÉ NEŠTASTIE na koľajniciach: Vlak zrazil človeka! Dopravu prerušili
Bratislava

Zahraničné

Policajt zavraždil Sandru Birchmorovú,
Brutálny čin policajta: Zavraždil tehotnú ženu! TOTO bol dôvod
Zahraničné
Dron necháva za sebou
Putinovi vojaci sa strasú od strachu: VIDEO Ukrajinci majú lietajúci plameňomet! Necháva za sebou spúšť
Zahraničné
Z vysoko stráženej väznice
Z vysoko stráženej väznice v Portugalsku utiekli pomocou rebríka piati väzni
Zahraničné
Obrovský požiar s obľúbenom
Obrovský požiar s obľúbenom turistickom meste: Horí celá strecha, začína sa rozpadávať! Varovanie hasičov
Zahraničné

Prominenti

Slávne speváčky ako herečky:
Slávne speváčky ako herečky: Uhádnete, kde hrali? Otestujte sa v KVÍZE!
Kvízy
FOTO VNÚTRI! Verešovej pekelne SEXI OUTFIT:
Verešovej pekelne SEXI OUTFIT: Pred 3 rokmi v ňom hviezdila Megan Fox... KTOREJ pristane viac?!
Zahraniční prominenti
Jaro Slávik
Slávik si dal transplantovať vlasy: Po roku svoje rozhodnutie TAKTO zhodnotil!
Domáci prominenti
Fero Joke ušiel od
Fero Joke ušiel od stresu: Nové bývanie a ďalšie HNIEZDOČKO na obzore! Má to háčik
Domáci prominenti

Zaujímavosti

Nový dokument o Johnovi
Nový dokument o Johnovi Lennonovi odhaľuje MRAZIVÝ telefonát: Toto povedal osem rokov pred vraždou!
Zaujímavosti
Ohrýzanie nechtov predstavuje skrytú
Ohrýzanie nechtov predstavuje skrytú hrozbu pre vaše zdravie: Prečo by ste mali PRESTAŤ hneď TERAZ?
vysetrenie.sk
Pár si objednal Disney
Pár si objednal Disney ponožky z obľúbeného e-shopu: Ľudia idú do kolien! Keď ich uvidíte, zistíte prečo
Zaujímavosti
NASA astronaut zachytil z
NASA astronaut zachytil z vesmírnej stanice záhadný záblesk: Keď si znova prehral VIDEO, zostal v šoku!
Zaujímavosti

Dobré správy

Pravdivý príbeh: Práca na
Pravdivý príbeh: Práca na družstve ma totálne zmenila – pre toto už mäso nevložím do úst
plnielanu.sk
KVÍZ Sedem divov sveta:
KVÍZ Sedem divov sveta: Zisti, či vieš všetko o tých starovekých aj novodobých
hashtag.sk
TEST Lacný ryžovar prekvapil
TEST Lacný ryžovar prekvapil funkciami: Čo všetko okrem ryže sme v ňom uvarili?
plnielanu.sk
Záhadný objekt v blízkosti
Záhadný objekt v blízkosti Košíc: Stačili 4 mesiace a radikálne sa zmenil
hashtag.sk

Ekonomika

Cesta k vdovskému dôchodku vedie cez Sociálnu poisťovňu: Ako postupovať? (poradňa)
Cesta k vdovskému dôchodku vedie cez Sociálnu poisťovňu: Ako postupovať? (poradňa)
Veľká zvolávacia akcia áut známych značiek: Pri týchto obľúbených modeloch hrozí aj na Slovensku problém! (prehľad)
Veľká zvolávacia akcia áut známych značiek: Pri týchto obľúbených modeloch hrozí aj na Slovensku problém! (prehľad)
Obchody, banky aj aerolinky: Spomeniete si na značky, ktoré na Slovensku neprežili? Otestujte sa! (kvíz)
Obchody, banky aj aerolinky: Spomeniete si na značky, ktoré na Slovensku neprežili? Otestujte sa! (kvíz)
Ruský poslanec ju kúpil od J&T: Súd poslal známu strojársku firmu do konkurzu!
Ruský poslanec ju kúpil od J&T: Súd poslal známu strojársku firmu do konkurzu!

Šport

Hašek po výbuchu Česka priznal, že proti Ukrajine mu môže ísť o krk: Inak tu tiež nemám čo robiť!
Hašek po výbuchu Česka priznal, že proti Ukrajine mu môže ísť o krk: Inak tu tiež nemám čo robiť!
Liga národov
VIDEO Pegulová sa vôbec nezľakla Sabalenkovej: Finále US Open prinieslo strhujúci dvojhodinový boj
VIDEO Pegulová sa vôbec nezľakla Sabalenkovej: Finále US Open prinieslo strhujúci dvojhodinový boj
US Open
Naši susedia neverili vlastným očiam: Česko v Lige národov schytalo krutý debakel!
Naši susedia neverili vlastným očiam: Česko v Lige národov schytalo krutý debakel!
Liga národov
Nemecko v Lige národov totálne potupilo Maďarov, Anglicko uspelo pod vedením nového kouča
Nemecko v Lige národov totálne potupilo Maďarov, Anglicko uspelo pod vedením nového kouča
Liga národov

Auto-moto

NDS upozorňuje na uzávery 12 diaľničných tunelov, dôvodom je údržba
NDS upozorňuje na uzávery 12 diaľničných tunelov, dôvodom je údržba
Doprava
Vodík je mŕtvy... blabla. BMW na vodík si už čoskoro budete môcť kúpiť
Vodík je mŕtvy... blabla. BMW na vodík si už čoskoro budete môcť kúpiť
Zaujímavosti
Cez víkend opäť uzavrú cestu I/18 pri Strečne, lietať tam bude vrtuľník
Cez víkend opäť uzavrú cestu I/18 pri Strečne, lietať tam bude vrtuľník
Doprava
TEST: Peugeot 5008 Hybrid - Keď moderných MPV už takmer niet
TEST: Peugeot 5008 Hybrid - Keď moderných MPV už takmer niet
Klasické testy

Kariéra a motivácia

13 potravín, ktoré vás chránia pred rakovinou: Stravou k lepšiemu životu a práci
13 potravín, ktoré vás chránia pred rakovinou: Stravou k lepšiemu životu a práci
Mám prácu
Problém v raji? Švajčiarske platy patria medzi najvyššie na svete, mnohým však nestačia
Problém v raji? Švajčiarske platy patria medzi najvyššie na svete, mnohým však nestačia
Zahraničné
Zmeňte svoj život už dnes: 10 vecí, vďaka ktorým sa vám začne okamžite dariť
Zmeňte svoj život už dnes: 10 vecí, vďaka ktorým sa vám začne okamžite dariť
Motivácia a inšpirácia
Láka vás investovanie? Investičné desatoro, ktoré pomôže nenaletieť podvodníkom
Láka vás investovanie? Investičné desatoro, ktoré pomôže nenaletieť podvodníkom
Mzda

Varenie a recepty

Dukátové buchtičky s vanilkovým krémom
Dukátové buchtičky s vanilkovým krémom
Vynikajúci obed za 20 minút z jednej panvice
Vynikajúci obed za 20 minút z jednej panvice
Lacné obedy: 7 klasických inšpirácií, ktoré na stole potešia
Lacné obedy: 7 klasických inšpirácií, ktoré na stole potešia
Krémové rezance s cibuľovo-špenátovou omáčkou – lahodné jedlo z jedného pekáča
Krémové rezance s cibuľovo-špenátovou omáčkou – lahodné jedlo z jedného pekáča
Bezmäsité jedlá

Predpredaj.sk - Tu sa rodia zážitky

Stream naživo

Predpredaj.sk - Tu sa rodia zážitky

Daní muži patria do kategórie tých, ktorí ženám najčastejšie zlomia srdce: Nerobia to naschvál, môže za to ich povaha
Partnerské vzťahy
Daní muži patria do kategórie tých, ktorí ženám najčastejšie zlomia srdce: Nerobia to naschvál, môže za to ich povaha
Teraz v TV   Večer v TV
Celý program
Už je aj na
Domáce
Už je aj na Slovensku! Pavúk s hororovým názvom sa rozmáha po Európe: Meria až niekoľko centimetrov
Policajt zavraždil Sandru Birchmorovú,
Zahraničné
Brutálny čin policajta: Zavraždil tehotnú ženu! TOTO bol dôvod
Dron necháva za sebou
Zahraničné
Putinovi vojaci sa strasú od strachu: VIDEO Ukrajinci majú lietajúci plameňomet! Necháva za sebou spúšť
Obrovský požiar s obľúbenom
Zahraničné
Obrovský požiar s obľúbenom turistickom meste: Horí celá strecha, začína sa rozpadávať! Varovanie hasičov

Ďalšie zo Zoznamu