V Let's Dance bolo veselo: HLASUJTE za najvtipnejšiu hlášku večera!

BRATISLAVA - Nedeľný večer v programe televízie Markíza patril opäť tanečnej šou Let's Dance. A ako to už býva, porotcovia aj moderátori poriadne perlili. Prinášame vám výber najvtipnejších hlášok z druhého kola, vyberte s nami tú TOP!

Galéria: 2. kolo Let's Dance

2. kolo Let's Dance:
2. kolo Let's Dance: Vinczeho TRAPAS, Ďurovčíka v porote VYMENILI a... Toto je 1. VYPADNUTÝ PÁR!
Domáci prominenti
Ján Tribula & Natália
Náročné tréningy v Let's Dance majú prvé výsledky: Tribula SCHUDOL... Padli mu nohavice!
Domáci prominenti
Viktor Vincze a Lucia
Moderátorka z Markízy BONZOVALA na Vinczeho: Robia si ZLE a NAPRIEK!
Domáci prominenti
Michaela Kocianová
Kocianová o Let’s Dance: NEUVERÍTE, s kým sa radila…Ihneď som mu VOLALA!
Domáci prominenti

Súhrn vojny na Ukrajine - deň č. 746
Súhrn vojny na Ukrajine - deň č. 746
Správy
Náročné tréningy v Let's Dance majú prvé výsledky: Tribula SCHUDOL... Padli mu nohavice!
Náročné tréningy v Let's Dance majú prvé výsledky: Tribula SCHUDOL... Padli mu nohavice!
Prominenti
Tréner Trnavy Michal Gašparík po triumfe v šlágri s Dunajskou Stredou
Tréner Trnavy Michal Gašparík po triumfe v šlágri s Dunajskou Stredou
Auto, ktoré Slováci milujú: Vylepšený model teraz kúpiš za doslova neuveriteľnú cenu
Slováci si musia zvyknúť
Slováci si musia zvyknúť na ďalšie zdražovanie: Operátori zvyšujú ceny za TV! Veľký PREHĽAD nových cien
Domáce
Novelu Trestného zákona aj
Novelu Trestného zákona aj uznesenie Ústavného súdu zverejnili v Zbierke zákonov SR
Domáce
AKTUÁLNE VIDEO VÁŽNA NEHODA Zrážka TROCH áut, jedno je na šrot: Zasahujú všetky ZÁCHRANNÉ zložky! Rátajte s kolónami
AKTUÁLNE VIDEO VÁŽNA NEHODA Zrážka TROCH áut, jedno je na šrot: Zasahujú všetky ZÁCHRANNÉ zložky! Rátajte s kolónami
Zosuvy pôdy a povodne
Zosuvy pôdy a povodne na Sumatre si vyžiadali 26 obetí: Ďalších 11 ľudí je nezvestných
Zahraničné
FOTO Moslimskí veriaci v Pásme
Moslimovia začínajú sláviť ramadán: Saudskoarabský kráľ vyzval na ukončenie vojny v Pásme Gazy
Zahraničné
Demonštranti v Hollywoode žiadali
Demonštranti v Hollywoode žiadali ukončenie vojny v Pásme Gazy: Odchod lode s humanitárnou pomocou posunuli
Zahraničné
Luis Montenegro
Portugalsko pozná víťazov parlamentných volieb: Krajina je však stále v napätí
FOTO TOP MOMENTY Z OSCAROV:
TOP MOMENTY Z OSCAROV: NAHÝ HEREC na pódiu, TRAPASY slávnych herečiek a... Nový hviezdny pár!
Zahraniční prominenti
V Let's Dance bolo
V Let's Dance bolo veselo: HLASUJTE za najvtipnejšiu hlášku večera!
Domáci prominenti
FOTO MÓDA Z OSCAROV: Režisér
MÓDA Z OSCAROV: Režisér v sukni, speváčka v paplóne a... Preboha, toto je už príliš!
Zahraniční prominenti
FOTO OSCARY sú rozdané: Toto
OSCARY sú rozdané: Toto sú mená víťazov!
Žena sa podelila o
Žena sa podelila o tajný TRIK, vďaka ktorému dostanete každú prácu: Naozaj je to takéto jednoduché?
Zaujímavosti
Jediná rakva pre tri
Jediná rakva pre tri osoby ukrýva znepokojujúci príbeh: Smutná tragédia takmer spôsobila...
Zaujímavosti
Šachový stroj nedokázal poraziť
Šachový stroj nedokázal poraziť ani Napoleon: Takmer 200 rokov ukrýval TOTO bizarné tajomstvo!
Zaujímavosti
Mrazivé VIDEO zajatého amerického
Mrazivé VIDEO zajatého amerického vojaka: Pomocou očí poslal tajný odkaz! Z tohto budete mať husiu kožu
Auto, ktoré Slováci milujú: Vylepšený model teraz kúpiš za doslova neuveriteľnú cenu
Žerucha sa postará o
Žerucha sa postará o vaše zdravie komplexne: Neuveríte, koľko kalórií ukrýva táto maličká rastlinka
Kto bol Frank Herbert?
Kto bol Frank Herbert? Napísal kultové sci-fi Duna, ktoré vydavateľstvá 20-krát odmietli
Dopestujte si chutný hlávkový
Dopestujte si chutný hlávkový šalát: S týmito trikmi je to hračka, začať môžete ihneď
Práce na megaprojekte Esetu pokračujú podľa plánu: Takto bude vyzerať hotový! (foto)
Práce na megaprojekte Esetu pokračujú podľa plánu: Takto bude vyzerať hotový! (foto)
Americké úrady strácajú trpezlivosť: Veľkej európskej banke hrozia odrezaním od svojho finančného systému!
Americké úrady strácajú trpezlivosť: Veľkej európskej banke hrozia odrezaním od svojho finančného systému!
Čo ak sa zastaví dovoz ruského plynu cez Ukrajinu? Slovenskí plynári prezradili plán B!
Čo ak sa zastaví dovoz ruského plynu cez Ukrajinu? Slovenskí plynári prezradili plán B!
Toto sú NAJ slovenskej ekonomiky: Poznáte ich? Otestujte sa! (kvíz)
VIDEO Duda a Suslov svedkami škandalózneho záveru: Viem, že čo som urobil, je neospravedlniteľné!
VIDEO Duda a Suslov svedkami škandalózneho záveru: Viem, že čo som urobil, je neospravedlniteľné!
Serie A
Český kanonier poriadne šokoval celú NHL: Nikto nečakal, že sa to môže stať!
Český kanonier poriadne šokoval celú NHL: Nikto nečakal, že sa to môže stať!
NHL
Na Slovensku nedosiahnuteľné: Rekordná návšteva na hokeji, závidieť môžu aj kluby v NHL
Na Slovensku nedosiahnuteľné: Rekordná návšteva na hokeji, závidieť môžu aj kluby v NHL
Európa
VIDEO Z triumfu sa dlho neradovala: Diskvalifikovanej víťazke zostali len oči pre plač!
VIDEO Z triumfu sa dlho neradovala: Diskvalifikovanej víťazke zostali len oči pre plač!
MEGA Galéria z výstavy Motocykel 2024. Takto to tam vyzeralo (2)
MEGA Galéria z výstavy Motocykel 2024. Takto to tam vyzeralo (2)
Novinky
Metla na opitých za volantom: nafúkate? Policajti vám môžu zabaviť auto
Metla na opitých za volantom: nafúkate? Policajti vám môžu zabaviť auto
Novinky
Pozrite si MEGA galériu z výstavy MOTOCYKEL 2024. Toto všetko vás tam čaká
Pozrite si MEGA galériu z výstavy MOTOCYKEL 2024. Toto všetko vás tam čaká
Novinky
Nové hviezdy Ford Pro, Transit Custom a Transit Courier, sú na Slovensku
Nové hviezdy Ford Pro, Transit Custom a Transit Courier, sú na Slovensku
Nedarí sa vám s hľadaním novej práce? 6 tipov, ako sa vyrovnať s neúspechom
Nedarí sa vám s hľadaním novej práce? 6 tipov, ako sa vyrovnať s neúspechom
Hľadám prácu
Klamstvá a výhovorky, ktoré si hovoríme všetci: Skoncujte s nimi a začne sa vám dariť
Klamstvá a výhovorky, ktoré si hovoríme všetci: Skoncujte s nimi a začne sa vám dariť
Motivácia a inšpirácia
Práca z domu vie byť aj nebezpečná: 6 spôsobov ako ubližuje vášmu telu
Práca z domu vie byť aj nebezpečná: 6 spôsobov ako ubližuje vášmu telu
Mám prácu
TOP 10 podcastov z oblasti kariéry a biznisu, ktoré by ste si mali vypočuť
TOP 10 podcastov z oblasti kariéry a biznisu, ktoré by ste si mali vypočuť
Obrovský úspech: Najkrajšou ženou sveta sa stala Češka, toto je nová Miss World 2024!
Zahraničné celebrity
Obrovský úspech: Najkrajšou ženou sveta sa stala Češka, toto je nová Miss World 2024!
Slováci si musia zvyknúť
Domáce
Slováci si musia zvyknúť na ďalšie zdražovanie: Operátori zvyšujú ceny za TV! Veľký PREHĽAD nových cien
Vladimir Putin
Zahraničné
Šialený plán Putina: Vraj chce zverejniť pikantné videá svetových političiek! TAKTO ich mal získať
Novelu Trestného zákona aj
Domáce
Novelu Trestného zákona aj uznesenie Ústavného súdu zverejnili v Zbierke zákonov SR
Ľudia mávajú ukrajinskými vlajkami
Zahraničné
MIMORIADNY ONLINE Útok dronov poškodil infraštruktúru v Odese: Pápež vyzýva Ukrajinu, aby začala rokovania

